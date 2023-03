Farmer is a candidate for starts at second base while Jorge Polanco (knee) is out, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Between the early-season absences of Polanco and Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Jose Miranda (shoulder) not ready for everyday playing time at third base yet, Farmer will likely be busy early on in the season. He should play every day against lefties after batting .286/.350/.528 versus them last season and figures to see action against righties, too.