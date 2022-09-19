Wallner will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

Since having his contract selected from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Wallner has now started in each of the Twins' subsequent four games. The 24-year-old, who 3-for-12 with a solo home run over the weekend, should continue to see steady run in right field while Max Kepler (wrist) is on the 10-day injured list.