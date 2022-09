Wallner went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Wallner gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in the second inning with a two-run double off righty starter Johnny Cueto and later tacked on an RBI single in the fourth. Following a recent 0-for-10 stretch, the outfielder has gone 3-for-7 with two extra-base hits and five RBI during his last two contests.