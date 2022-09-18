Wallner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and one strikeout Saturday against the Guardians in his big-league debut.

This was the lone run the Twins were able to muster against Shane Bieber in eight innings. The 24-year-old corner outfielder has massive raw power and projects as a three true-outcomes masher in a best-case scenario. He hit .247/.376/.463 with six home runs, a 15.3 percent walk rate and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in 50 games at Triple-A.