Twins' Matt Wallner: Optioned out to Triple-A
Wallner was optioned Saturday to Triple-A St. Paul, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wallner went 0-for-8 with one walk and four strikeouts during his six-game stint with the Twins. Max Kepler (knee) is returning to the Twins on Saturday in the Bronx.
