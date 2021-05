Wallner was placed on the seven-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids with a right wrist sprain.

Wallner was hitting .333 with four home runs and a 1.005 OPS through 17 games. Wallner, who was selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, hit .258 with an .810 OPS with eight home runs in his first professional season in 2019 split between Low-A and High-A.