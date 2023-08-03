Wallner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Minnesota fell behind big early and was never really competitive in the contest, but Wallner continued to shine with his three-run, 431-foot blast in the seventh inning. The long ball was his fifth in his past seven games, a span during which all six of his hits (the five homers and one double) have gone for extra bases. Wallner has also struck out 10 times over 25 at-bats during that stretch, so he's the epitome of all-or-nothing at the moment.