Wallner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 17-6 defeat to the Brewers.

Wallner blasted homer No. 6 for the campaign and his fourth of the month. The 27-year-old has held onto a fairly regular role in the Twins' outfield since coming off the injured list on May 31, and he's been a strong source of pop in spite of a paltry batting average. Although Wallner is hitting .155 over his last 58 at-bats, he's ripped five homers and two doubles with seven RBI during that period.