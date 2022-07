Wallner will be called up to Triple-A St. Paul from Double-A Wichita after Saturday's Futures Game, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Wallner has had a breakout season at Double-A with 21 home runs in 78 games with a 1.022 OPS. He's a little old for his level at age 24 and has a high strikeout rate (31.2 K%), so Triple-A will be a good test. If he fares well in St. Paul, he could get a trip to the majors later this summer.