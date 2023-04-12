Wallner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Following his call-up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Wallner started in three consecutive games in right field but went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Though the Twins currently have all of Royce Lewis (knee), Alex Kirilloff (wrist), Joey Gallo (intercostal), Jorge Polanco (knee) and Max Kepler (knee) on the injured list, Wallner's poor results since his call-up may have already put him on the outside looking for a regular role with the big club. The Twins called up second base Edouard Julien from Triple-A on St. Paul, and if he seizes hold of an everyday spot in the middle infield, Nick Gordon could end up replacing Wallner in the corner outfield on a regular basis.