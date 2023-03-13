Wallner went 1-for-3 in Sunday's spring training loss to Detroit. He's hitting .250 with a home run and a .798 OPS in eight games this spring.

The odds looked against Wallner starting the season in the majors at the start of spring training, but an injury to Nick Gordon and slow comeback from wrist surgery for Alex Kirilloff make it a possibility. Wallner made his big-league debut in 2022 and hit 27 home runs in 128 games between Double-A and Triple-A, but he needs to reduced his strikeouts after having a 38.5 K% in 65 MLB plate appearances. He at least has an improved 25% K% this spring. Even if he begins the season in the minors, he'll likely get a shot with the Twins again at some point this summer.