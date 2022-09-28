Wallner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory against the White Sox.
Wallner took Lance Lynn deep for a two-run shot to open the bottom of the sixth frame, giving the Twins a 4-0 lead. The home run was his second of the season, both of which of come over the last 11 games following his promotion from Triple-A St. Paul on Sept. 17. Wallner now owns a .243 average with two homers, six RBI and three runs over his first 37 career at-bats.
