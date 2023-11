The Twins exercised Kepler's $10 million club option for 2024 on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Coming off his best statistical season since 2019, Kepler will officially remain with the Twins for one more year as the team looks to repeat as AL Central champions. The 30-year-old outfielder slashed .260/.332/.484 with 24 homers and 66 RBI, and he will likely reprise his role as Minnesota's primary right fielder in 2024.