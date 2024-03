Kepler (leg) did not play in Saturday's win over Kansas City but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that Kepler was in the clear, MLB.com reports.

It's a little alarming that he wasn't in the lineup Saturday against a right-handed starter after a day off, but it sounds like he could return Sunday. Kepler fouled a ball off his right leg in Thursday's game and left early, but X-rays after the game came back negative.