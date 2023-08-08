Kepler left Monday's win over Detroit after getting hit by a pitch in the right foot in the eighth inning. However, he was moving around well after the game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler was set to leave the game anyway amid a blowout win, so his issue is likely minor. However, Kepler broke his pinky toe after getting hit by a pitch last year and it had a negative impact on the rest of his season. Kepler has been red hot since the All-Star game as he's hitting .313 with six home runs and a .958 OPS in 23 games since July 14.