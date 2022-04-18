site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty
Kepler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The lefty-hitting Kepler will retreat to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Rich Hill on the bump for Boston. Kyle Garlick will check in for Kepler in right field.
