Kepler (leg) was not available for Sunday's game and the Twins may consider an injured list stint if he's not ready to play by Tuesday, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The Twins do not play Monday.

The 31-year-old fouled a ball off his right leg in Thursday's game, which resulted in his early departure. X-rays after the game came back as negative, but he didn't play in either game this weekend. The Twins initially said he would be fine, but the discussion about his injury sounded more ominous Sunday.