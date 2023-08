Kepler went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Saturday in a 12-1 victory versus Arizona.

Kepler launched a 435-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth inning that gave the Twins a 10-1 lead. It was his second straight contest with a long ball, and the veteran outfielder has gone deep five times over 21 games since the All-Star break. Kepler is batting .320 (24-for-75) with 11 RBI and 16 runs over that stretch.