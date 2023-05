Kepler (leg) is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kepler made an early exit from Thursday's series finale versus the Padres due to a leg cramp, though he might have been sitting Friday either way with left-hander Drew Smyly on the bump for Chicago. Minnesota will go righty-heavy in the opening game of the three-game weekend set. Kepler could be available off the bench.