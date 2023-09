Kepler went 4-for-4 and scored a run in Wednesday's 6-4 victory versus Oakland.

Kepler knocked four singles in the win, giving him his first four-hit performance of the season. He's been hitting well of late, collecting five multi-hit efforts over his past 13 games and batting .340 (17-for-50) with two homers, six RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base over that span. The late-season surge has lifted his batting average to .258 on the campaign, which is on pace to be a career-best mark.