Kepler was scratched from the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday because of left pectoral tightness, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's not clear when or how Kepler suffered the injury, but it was clearly enough of an issue that he didn't feel well enough to give it a go Wednesday. Consider the outfielder day-to-day for the time being. Gabriel Gonzalez took Kepler's spot in right field.