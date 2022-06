Kepler is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Kepler went 0-for-3 with a walk during the 3-2 loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Konnor Pilkington pitching for Cleveland. Kyle Garlick will man right field and bat third in Game 2.