Kepler went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Royals.

The 30-year-old outfielder took Jose Cuas deep in the sixth inning as he remains locked in at the plate following the All-Star break. Kepler is slashing .322/.359/.576 over his last 15 games with six doubles and three of his 15 homers on the year, but that hot streak has only managed to raise his season OPS to .744.