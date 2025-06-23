Triple-A St. Paul placed Gasper on its 7-day injured list Monday due to bilateral plantar fasciitis.

The severity of Gasper's injury isn't clear, but the fact that he's battling plantar fasciitis on both feet suggests he'll likely be sidelined for more than the minimum seven days. Gasper has put up a porous .488 OPS over 39 plate appearances with the Twins this season, but he's crushed Triple-A pitching, slashing .318/.418/.609 with 10 home runs in 40 games for St. Paul.