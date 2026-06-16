Twins' Mike Paredes: Logs 4.2 innings in no-decision

Paredes did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits, no walks and a hit batsman over 4.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Paredes left with the Twins leading but fell one out shy of qualifying for the win. The right-hander generally did a solid job of keeping the Rangers' offense in check, though Joc Pederson got the better of him with a two-run shot in the third inning. Paredes has now made two starts and two relief appearances, with Monday's start representing his longest outing to date, though each of the four appearances has lasted at least three innings. Across 15 frames, the 25-year-old owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB with the big-league club this season. If Minnesota opts to keep Paredes in the rotation and continue building up his workload, his next start lines up for Sunday against Arizona.