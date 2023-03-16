Gordon (ankle) is starting at second base and batting fifth for the Twins in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Rays.
Gordon wound up being sidelined a little shy of two weeks with a high ankle sprain, which is a pretty swift recovery. Barring any setbacks, he'll be ready to roll on Opening Day and should receive close to everyday playing time while bouncing around to different positions.
