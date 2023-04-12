Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.
Gordon had started the season in a 2-for-26 slump, so this was a much-needed bounceback performance. Gordon should continue to get steady playing time in the near term amid several injuries among the starting lineup, but he'll get increasing competition when Jorge Polanco and other hitters return from the injured list. It's also possible Edouard Julien could work his way into the mix at second base after he was called up from the minors. Bottom line is Gordon will need to build on Tuesday's game to keep his bat in the lineup.