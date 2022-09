Gordon went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Four of Gordon's last six hits have gone for extra bases (two home runs, two doubles). The 26-year-old is hitting .303 (20-for-66) in September with three homers, five doubles, 11 RBI and five runs scored, though he's gone quiet on the basepaths after logging three steals in August. For the season, he's slashing .283/.329/.453 with nine homers, 43 RBI, 40 runs scored, 26 doubles and six steals in 126 contests.