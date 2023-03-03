site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: Exits early with injury
RotoWire Staff
Gordon exited Friday's spring training game against Boston after awkwardly falling down during a throw to first base, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gordon had to be helped off the field by an athletic trainer and appeared to be in a bit of pain. There's no word yet on the specifics or severity of his injury.
