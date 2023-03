Gordon (ankle) expects to start at second base during the Twins' Grapefruit League game versus the Rays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gordon's recovery from a high-ankle sprain seems to be moving along a little more quickly than expected, putting him on track to be ready for Opening Day as long as he can avoid setbacks. The 27-year-old should receive close to everyday playing time in 2023 as he bounces around the diamond.