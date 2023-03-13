Gordon (ankle) took part in fielding drills and took batting practice Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gordon didn't appear to be doing much lateral movement in the field while he works his way back from a left high-ankle sprain, but his activity Monday represents a nice step forward in his recovery nonetheless. He's also been able to do some hitting and running lately without issues. It's not clear when Gordon might be ready to re-enter the Grapefruit League lineup, but he wouldn't appear to be too far off.