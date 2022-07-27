Gordon will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gordon has opened the second half with three starts in four games, but that's mostly been a byproduct of fellow outfielders Byron Buxton (knee) and Max Kepler (toe) missing two games apiece. Buxton returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Milwaukee, but Kepler remains sidelined for the series finale and could be at risk of moving to the injured list if he doesn't show improvement coming out of Thursday's off day. If Kepler requires an IL stint, Gordon would be the leading candidate to fill his spot in the everyday lineup, even though the 26-year-old remains in the midst of a dry spell at the dish. Gordon has gone 0-for-18 with nine strikeouts over his last eight games.