Gordon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Gordon is one of three lefty-hitting lineup regulars who will take a seat Wednesday versus Miami southpaw Jesus Luzardo, with Joey Gallo and Max Kepler (knee) joining him on the bench. Kyle Farmer will fill in at second base for Gordon, who is sitting for the first time this season after going 1-for-14 with a run scored through the Twins' first five games.
