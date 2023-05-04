Gordon went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Gordon hit his second homer in as many games when he took Dylan Cease deep in the fourth inning. The sudden power surge is surprising given that Gordon had no homers in his first 20 games of the season. It's been an interesting campaign for the utility man, as he's dropped his strikeout rate dramatically to a minuscule 6.6 percent (down from 23.7 percent last season) but has worked just one walk while slashing .153/.167/.322 over 61 plate appearances.