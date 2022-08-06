Gordon went 3-for-5 with a three-home run, an additional run scored and a double in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Gordon has hit a double in six of his last eight games, and he's batted .500 (12-for-24) in that span. His homer Friday was his first since July 2 and his fifth of the season. With the Twins' outfield still battling numerous injury absences, Gordon should continue to get chances to play. He's slashing .279/.327/.437 with 20 RBI, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and four stolen bases through 250 plate appearances.