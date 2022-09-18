Gordon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly, a walk and a sacrifice fly in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Gordon played all 24 innings of baseball Saturday at second base, going 1-for-3 in the matinee before a more adventurous nightcap. His two-run homer in the eighth inning tied the game at 5-5, and he added a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th, though the Twins weren't able to protect that lead. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 14-for-48 (.292) in that span. He's up to a .276/.321/.435 slash line with eight homers, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored, six stolen bases, 24 doubles and four triples through 123 contests overall.