Gordon is "the most logical, straightforward path to replacing" the injured Jorge Polanco (knee) at second base, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Using Gordon as the regular second baseman -- at least against righties -- would take away from his versatility which the Twins value, but he's the most sensible fill-in while Polanco recuperates. Kyle Farmer and Donovan Solano also figure to see time at the keystone, especially versus lefties. It's unclear how long Polanco might be sidelined as he deals with some lingering soreness following knee surgery, but it shouldn't be too lengthy of an absence.