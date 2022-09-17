site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: Leaves Friday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with a bruised left big toe, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gordon went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and exited the contest after fouling a pitch off his toe. The 26-year-old already had X-rays come back negative and should be considered day-to-day.
