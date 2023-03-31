Gordon started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's season-opening win at Kansas City. He was lifted in the sixth inning for pinch hitter Kyle Farmer.

Gordon looks set to be the primary second basement in the the strong side of a platoon while Jorge Polanco is on the injured list. It may be a month or more before Polanco returns, so Gordon could be set for significant playing time early in the season.

