Gordon started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Thursday's season-opening win at Kansas City. He was lifted in the sixth inning for pinch hitter Kyle Farmer.
Gordon looks set to be the primary second basement in the the strong side of a platoon while Jorge Polanco is on the injured list. It may be a month or more before Polanco returns, so Gordon could be set for significant playing time early in the season.
More News
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: In line for starts at second base•
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: Back in action Thursday•
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: Expects to return Thursday•
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: Fields grounders, hits Monday•
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: Hitting and running without issues•
-
Twins' Nick Gordon: Suffers high ankle sprain•