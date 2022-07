Gordon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Though he will take a seat against San Diego southpaw Sean Manaea, the lefty-hitting Gordon should be able to maintain a near-everyday role against right-handed pitching while Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is day-to-day and with Max Kepler (toe) and Trevor Larnach (core) on the injured list. Gordon doubled in each of his last three games to bring his OPS up to .712 for the season.