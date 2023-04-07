site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: On bench again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Astros.
Gordon will remain on the bench for a second straight game as the Twins start their series with Houston. Kyle Farmer will draw the start at second base and bat sixth in the series opener.
