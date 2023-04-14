site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-nick-gordon-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Nick Gordon: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon isn't in the Twins' lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Gordon's cold start at the plate (.253 OPS) will cost him a start Friday. In his place, Edouard Julien will take over at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read