Gordon went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Gordon opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added an RBI groundout in the eighth. He accounted for all of the Twins' run production Friday, and he's racked up an impressive 11 RBI over his last three contests. The versatile 26-year-old is up to a .279/.322/.440 slash line with six home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored, six stolen bases and 22 doubles through 323 plate appearances. Gordon figures to continue filling in at second base while Jorge Polanco (kneecap) is out.