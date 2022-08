Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

Gordon had gone without an RBI in his last seven games before breaking through in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out run-scoring double. He plated another run an inning later on an RBI single and now enters Wednesday's series finale with a .742 OPS on the season. He'll start in left field for the fourth consecutive game and will bat ninth Wednesday.