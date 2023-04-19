Gordon remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Gordon is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have moved back into a full-time bench role after he had started in 11 of the Twins' first 13 games while Minnesota was without several regulars due to injury. Minnesota still has a number of key bats on the shelf, but with Joey Gallo (intercostal) getting activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and Jorge Polanco (knee) and Alex Kirilloff (wrist) in the midst of minor-league rehab assignments and not far behind, Gordon's opportunities to make starts could become even more scarce.