Gordon started in center field and went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-4 victory over the Royals. He's hitting .127 (7-for-55) with no home runs this season.

Gordon also had a key safety squeeze bunt to drive in a run. It was just the second time he's played in the last eight games. He's lost playing time amid a slow April at the plate and with Joey Votto and Trevor Larnach off to strong starts. Gordon at least showed some signs of life Sunday so that he can maybe be more of a factor off the bench.