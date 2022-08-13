site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-nick-gordon-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Nick Gordon: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon will sit again Saturday against the Angels, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Gordon started the first nine games of August but has now been on the bench for two straight games. Gilberto Celestino will again start in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read