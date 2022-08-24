site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Gordon is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Astros.
Gordon will get a day off after he went 3-for-12 with a double and an RBI while starting the last four games. Tim Beckham will draw the start in left field and bat seventh against the Astros.
