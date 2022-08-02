Gordon went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh, Gordon extended a brief hot streak that has seen him rap out a double in four straight games while going 7-for-12 in total. The 26-year-old utility player is slashing .272/.316/.415 in 233 plate appearances on the year with four homers, four steals, 15 RBI and 24 runs, but with the Twins' outfield looking like a triage ward at the moment, Gordon could be in line for consistent playing time in the short term unless the team adds some help at Tuesday's trade deadline.