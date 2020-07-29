Gordon still has not reported to Minnesota's alternate site camp in St. Paul after testing positive for COVID-19, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "There are some protocols as to when you would test and subsequently test from an onset of symptoms and then from whenever symptoms do stop, so he's in that protocol," president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

Gordon was showing symptoms, according to Falvey, so he likely need some time to get back to full speed even when cleared to practice. Falvey said Gordon is feeling fine now. However, at this point he may not be an option for the Twins at the major league level if needed for depth until the second half of the season.